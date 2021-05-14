First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shares images from Karabakh on her official Instagram account (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14
Trend:
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared another video from Karabakh on her official Instagram account, Trend reports.
Latest
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shares images from Karabakh on her official Instagram account (PHOTO/VIDEO)
'Lancet report on India COVID-19 response another attempt to undermine developing country's ability to challenge big pharma's monopoly'