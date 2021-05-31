Azerbaijan, Turkey to discuss issues of expanding military co-op
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
Trend:
The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level military dialogue will begin its work in Baku on June 3, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The meeting participants will discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of security, in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres.
Besides, the parties will consider the prospects for development and the main areas of activity in the military and defense spheres.
Latest
Provocation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border linked to pre-election situation in Armenia, says professor
Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers review construction project of Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Agband highway (PHOTO)
Armenians can live in Azerbaijan as its citizens, like before Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani Commission for Displaced Persons
Video message of Azerbaijani Ombudsman on occasion of June 1- International Day for Protection of Children
Baku Higher Oil School organizes webinar on ‘International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities’
Trend News Agency, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center organize event on results of 'South Caucasus: Regional Development and Cooperation Prospects' conference (PHOTO/VIDEO)