BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Palestinian Hamas movement has received new proposals from Israel to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, Trend reports.

According to the information, the deputy head of Hamas's political wing in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya said that Hamas will study these proposals and respond after consideration.

Khalil al-Hayya reportedly did not mention any details included in the Israeli proposals.