Azerbaijan, Türkiye look up hiking military-technical cooperation

Politics Materials 17 January 2024 16:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Agil Gurbanov has met with the delegation led by his Turkish counterpart Celal Sami Tufekci, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry told Trend.

The prospects for the growth of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were examined during a meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department.

The two sides discussed in depth a number of military-technical problems of mutual concern.

