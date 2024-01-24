SCO observer mission to monitor presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. A mission of observers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will arrive in Baku to monitor the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports via the SCO website.

The observer mission will be headed by the SCO Secretary General.

The composition of the mission is currently being formed.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel