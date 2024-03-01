Armenia's hasty arming and aggressive rhetoric threatens peace process - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Armenia's rising political and military provocations, along with its hasty military buildup and hostile rhetoric, represent a threat to the peace process, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Trend reports.

Bayramov provided a comprehensive briefing to his Uzbek counterpart on the extensive reconstruction and construction efforts in the region during the post-conflict period. He discussed measures taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, addressing concerns about potential threats to regional peace and stability.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting in Berlin on February 28-29 to hold another round of the "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations" draft. Following the bilateral meeting, the sides held a trilateral meeting together with their German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

