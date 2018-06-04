BHOS, HMC Co. Ltd. ink MoU (PHOTO)

4 June 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Representatives of HMC Co. Ltd. company visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov.

The meeting also gathered First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan Hong Sung Hun, HMC Co. Ltd. President Park Hak-Joo, Vice-President Park Gabju and other managers of the company, Dean of Electronic Engineering faculty of Kyungsung University Ph.D. Yoon Byung Woo, professor of the of Electronic Engineering faculty of Kyungsung University Park Jung-sik, professors, teachers and other staff members of the Higher School.

Opening the meeting, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the guests and expressed his gratitude to the management of the HMC company for their interest in developing partnership relations with the Higher School. As the rector informed, next academic year BHOS starts admission of Information Security Engineering students and plans to set up Electronic Engineering department. In his words, these initiatives offer new prospects of strengthening ties with HMC Co. Ltd., which provides software and applications for various fields including education.

As for partnership with Kyungsung University, we can design and implement projects similar to those realized by BHOS in cooperation with Heriot-Watt University (Great Britain), Elmar Gasimov said. This implies, among other activities, providing curriculum, teaching materials and other resources, implementing student exchange programs and conducting joint scientific and research work.

HMC Co. Ltd. President Park Hak-Joo extended his gratitude to rector Elmar Gasimov for the invitation to visit Azerbaijan and the Higher School and said that the company would be very pleased to develop cooperation with BHOS, which is one of the leading and most prestigious universities in Azerbaijan. Dean of Electronic Engineering faculty of Kyungsung University Ph.D. Yoon Byung Woo made a presentation covering HMC Co. Ltd. operations, the university activities and main spheres of the future cooperation with the Higher School.

Then Memorandum of Understanding between BHOS and HMC Co. Ltd. was signed. According to the agreement, the company shall support training of specialists in Process Automation Engineering at BHOS and ensure support to BHOS for enriching its library with information resources.

It will also provide a direct assistance to BHOS in establishing partnership relations with foreign educational and scientific institutions, as well as the industries of the Republic of Korea with the view to apply modern knowledge and cutting-edge technologies in training of specialists in the abovementioned specialty. The Memorandum also implies involvement of the company experts working in local and international Company structures in delivering lectures at BHOS and other joint activities and projects.

Earlier, Dean of Engineering Department of the Higher School Zafar Gurbanov and Head of Process Automation Engineering Department Manafaddin Namazov visited the Republic of Korea upon invitation from HMC Co. Ltd. and Kyungsung University and discussed prospects of developing cooperation with their management.

Azernews Newspaper
