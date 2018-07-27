“Baku Higher Oil School is the most prestigious university in the country”,

Interview with Khayal Farzaliyev who earned 700 points at the entrance exams

– Khayal, please tell us about yourself.

– I was born in Birinji Chayli village of the Shamakha district. In 2007, I went to the first class of the secondary school №181 of the Khazar district. In 2014, I entered the national Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum. While at school, I participated in many academic olympiads and won several medals in 2017. Upon graduation from the lyceum, I received an honor certificate and a gold medal for academic excellence.

– Whom are grateful to for your success at the entrance exams?

– I would like to thank my parents and the schoolteachers for their work, assistance and contribution to my success.

– Why did you select the first group of specialties?

– I have been always good at exact sciences. This is what I am interested in most of all.

– Khayal, why did you decide to study at the Baku Higher Oil School rather than elsewhere?

– The Baku Higher Oil School has managed to turn into the most reputable and prestigious higher educational institution of the country. It has excellent conditions for study and uses latest technologies and equipment in the teaching process. I also know that the BHOS carries out very interesting leisure-time activities for the students.

– And what do you in your leisure time?

– I read fiction and listen to music. I also like to read poems out loud.

– What profession do you want to obtain at BHOS? Why have you chosen it?

– My choice is to be a process automation engineer. This profession is in a high demand today and it is very prestigious. I am confident that in this capacity I can serve my country in the best possible way.

– In your opinion, what profession has the most promising future?

– There are many important professions including being a lawyer, a doctor or a teacher. However, automation and computerization are the most promising professions today and they will remain being promising in the future.

– Is there anything that makes you different from other people?

– To be frank, I do not know. Only time will tell.

– What do you plan to do after the graduation from the Higher School?

– After graduation from the BHOS, I intend to pursue a Master’s degree abroad.

– Where would you like to work and at what position?

– I think it is a bit early to talk about this.

– What disciplines do you like and why?

– I love math. Maybe because it is the most exact science out of all sciences.

– What someone has to do to succeed?

– First of all, you need to have a goal and be ready to fight for it. And you need people supporting you on the long way to your goal.

– What would you advise future prospective students?

– I would rather address my advice to teenagers and schoolchildren. I would advise them to start learning as soon as possible instead of studying hard the last year at school. During studies, use and rely on your thinking, not emotions. It is also crucial to mentally prepare yourself for exams.

