Head coach of aerobic gymnastics team: Azerbaijani junior team is capable of more

24 May 2019 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

I was pleased with the performance of the Azerbaijani junior team at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aero-dance program, but I know that our girls are capable of more, Marian Kolev, head coach of the Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team, told Trend.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team consisting of Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova, has reached the finals of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The coach emphasized that the junior team is new, and therefore today's performance is of great importance to them.

"We planned to get to the finals. The gymnasts of the teams of other countries have been doing aerobic gymnastics for a long time, whereas some of our girls have joined the team from rhythmic gymnastics, so it is a bit more difficult for them," he said.

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups, aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors are to be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, as well as “Aerobic Dance”, “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

