Exciting and bright: Winners of relay competitions of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation determined

The winners of the First relay competitions of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation have been determined in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The relay involved gymnasts of the national teams of Azerbaijan in various types of gymnastics as well as their parents and coaches. The total number of relay participants was about 200 people.

Nine teams participated in the relay - Shahdag, Odlar Yurdu, Koroghlu, Khazar, Gulustan, Karabakh, Gobustan, Goygol and Babek.

Five competitions were prepared for the participants, during which they demonstrated their athletic abilities.

Following the results of the relay competitions, the Karabakh team ranked the first with a score of 499 points, the Gulustan team was the second with 481 points, while the Babek team ranked the third with 466 points. Winners and runner-ups were awarded cups.

The fourth in the final ranking was the Gobustan team (465 points), the fifth - Koroghlu (432 points), the sixth - Khazar (429 points), the seventh - Goygol (399 points), the eighth - Odlar yurdu (394 points), and the ninth - Shahdag (379 points).

The competition was watched by three main judges - Mehman Aliyev, Farid Mammadzade and Natalya Bulanova, as well as their nine assistants.

There was a friendly atmosphere at the competitions. It was a healthy competition with no losers. The relay became a real celebration for the participants and everyone who watched the competition from the spectator stands.

The competition brought the most vivid emotions and left an excellent impression. Each team was determined to win, and everyone competed in full force. The relay united the participants, turning them into one large gymnastic family.

