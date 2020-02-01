Plane evacuating citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey from China flies out from Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

The military cargo plane that evacuated the citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey from Chinese Wuhan city due to a new type of coronavirus has flown out from Mongolia’s capital Ulan Bator to Turkey after refueling, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on Feb. 1.

The plane belongs to the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that Turkey evacuates Azerbaijani citizens from China to their country.

“The Minister of Health said that we have no threat so far. But there are citizens of Azerbaijan in China. They want to come back," Erdogan said.

The president instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions and bring the citizens of Azerbaijan to Turkey.

Evacuation is conducted as part of operation planned by Turkish Ministry of Health. Evacuated citizens will be quarantined in Turkey for 14 days.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus was detected in December 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan city. Infection has already been registered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Germany and Finland.

In China alone, the number of patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus reached 11,100 people, 259 patients died.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news