Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients recover
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, Trend reports on April 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
