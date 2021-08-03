Azerbaijan confirms 931 more COVID-19 cases, 225 recoveries (UPDATE)

Society 3 August 2021 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 20:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 931 new COVID-19 cases, 225 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 345,882 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,492 of them have recovered, and 5,034 people have died. Currently, 7,356 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,257 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,060,235 tests have been conducted so far.

