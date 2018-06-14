Azerbaijan should pay special attention to food safety - FAO

14 June 2018 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan should pay special attention to food safety, Melek Cakmak, Head of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization's (FAO) Partnership and Liaison Office, said during the meeting with chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Lieutenant-General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev, the Customs Committee said in a message June 14.

At the meeting, the sides discussed activity of the FAO in Azerbaijan, including cooperation between the State Customs Committee and the FAO, application of international best practices in the country and other issues.

Mehdiyev expressed satisfaction with the relations between Azerbaijan’s Customs Service and the FAO. Mehdiyev expressed confidence that these relations will develop in the future.

Mehdiyev especially noted the ongoing projects on the development of agriculture and food safety. He added that veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control is carried out at the customs border.

Mehdiyev expressed hope that mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Customs Service and the FAO will further contribute to strengthening the control over the safety and quality of food products in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Cakmak noted the high level of relations between the FAO and Azerbaijan’s Customs Service.

She spoke about the projects and programs implemented in Azerbaijan by her office. She stressed that it is important to pay special attention not only to increasing yields in agriculture, but also to food safety.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

