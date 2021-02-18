Azerbaijan’s trade representative office to be established in Istanbul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
A trade representative office will soon be established at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Trend reports on Feb. 18 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.
“This will contribute to the further expansion of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the minister tweeted.
