Trend News Agency and Real TV launch ambitious economic and analytical project (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Real TV and Trend News Agency have launched a new joint project, Trend reports.

The program Real - Trend, which will be broadcast every Wednesday at 15:30 on Real TV, will discuss the most relevant economic news of the week.

The guests who will be invited to the Real TV and Trend News Agency studios will discuss the challenges facing Azerbaijan. The topics discussed will include the daily concerns of the great return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the tasks put on the agenda by the 4th industrial revolution, the benefits that the Smart Village and Smart City projects promise, and other issues.