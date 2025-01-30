Turkmenistan's Avaza power plant exceeds annual generation goals for 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. In 2024, the total electricity production at the state-owned power plant in the National Tourist Zone Avaza in Turkmenistan reached 1.291 billion kilowatt-hours, Trend reports.

According to the official data, the planned target was exceeded by 2 percent. The plant's production rose by 14 percent.

The power plant has a capacity of 254.2 megawatts and was built almost 15 years ago. The facility, which includes 15 substations, is equipped with powerful gas turbines from renowned global manufacturers.

To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the turbines, a 14.5 km-long fuel pipeline is connected to an automated gas distribution station. The open distribution unit and a complex of powerful equipment link the turbines to the power grids of Turkmenbashi city and Turkmenistan as a whole.