Kyrgyzstan boosts imports and production of electricity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyzstan imported 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity between January and November 2024, which is a 46.8 percent increase compared to 3.159 billion kWh during the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

The State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported that the total value of these imports reached $150.335 million, which is more than twice the $73.116 million noted for the first 11 months of 2023. Nevertheless, the information fails to pinpoint the nations from which the electricity was brought in.

As for exports, Kyrgyzstan sent abroad 155 million kWh of electricity during the reporting period, which is a 12.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. The export value reached $105,208, a 1.3 percent year-on-year rise.

In general, Kyrgyzstan produced 12.195 billion kWh of electricity in the first 11 months of 2024, a 0.3 percent increase over the same period in 2023, when production totaled 12.159 billion kWh.