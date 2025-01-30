Latvia ready to enhance transport ties with Uzbekistan for Europe-Asia connectivity - ambassador (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Latvia is ready to deepen cooperation in transport logistics with Uzbekistan, encompassing both Uzbek import and export cargo and aviation freight between Europe and Asia, the ambassador of Latvia to Uzbekistan Reinis Trokša told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Latvian ports and the Riga Airport hub provide an ideal environment to develop freight and logistics business between Central Asia and Europe, as well as establish production and distribution centers for supplying goods to the Northern European region," he said.

According to him, Latvia sees significant potential in the fast-growing Uzbek market, which offers new opportunities not only in traditional sectors like pharmacy, agri-food products, machinery, and equipment but also in emerging areas such as ICT and green technologies. In 2024, Latvia had conducted more than 10 trade missions to Uzbekistan, underscoring the strong mutual interest in strengthening economic relations.

"Latvian businesses are keen to enhance the productivity of Uzbek companies and facilitate their export to European markets. The Latvia-Uzbekistan Digital Connectivity Forum, held during ICT WEEK UZBEKISTAN 2024, exemplified such cooperation, providing a platform for IT specialists and innovators from both countries to collaborate. Latvian companies also view Uzbekistan as a regional hub and are eager to expand their operations to neighboring countries in Central Asia," the ambassador noted.

He emphasized that Latvia has been a key partner for Uzbekistan in development cooperation for over a decade, focusing on areas such as good governance, sustainable economic growth, gender equality, and climate action.

According to him, Latvia has been actively involved in promoting good governance in Uzbekistan, with particular attention to administrative reforms and anti-corruption efforts. He emphasized that there is strong interest from Latvian implementers in working with Uzbekistan, and Uzbek partners have shown openness to cooperation in various sectors. Latvia's support is also directed toward fostering sustainable economic growth, especially through the modernization of agriculture and the introduction of standardization practices that align with EU norms.

"A significant aspect of Latvia’s assistance is the promotion of gender equality. Latvia supports public service delivery in Uzbekistan’s rural areas, particularly focusing on the empowerment of women. This aligns with the broader commitment to sustainable development goals, ensuring that marginalized groups, including women, have access to necessary services," he said.

The ambassador pointed out that Latvia has been actively supporting Uzbekistan's efforts to combat climate change. A notable Sustainable Policy Planning for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in Uzbekistan project was being implemented by the Latvian Association of Local and Regional Government Authorities in 2023-2024. This project aims to strengthen the capacity of local government bodies, raise public awareness of the socio-economic consequences of climate change, and improve sustainable policy planning by involving the public in decision-making processes.

He emphasized several new agricultural initiatives launched in 2024, supported by Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. One of these projects, titled Improving Phytosanitary Systems to Boost Food Exports in Uzbekistan, is being carried out by the State Plant Protection Service of Latvia. The project aims to help Uzbekistan align its phytosanitary system standards with those of the European Union, facilitating the country’s access to international markets.

"Another major initiative is the Development of Biotechnology and Digital Skills for Climate-Controlled Agriculture (BioDigiSkills) project, implemented by the Bulduri Horticultural School. This project focuses on modernizing Uzbekistan’s horticulture sector through the integration of biotechnology and digital skills, contributing to the sustainable development of agriculture in the country," he underscored.

Additionally, Ambassador Trokša noted that Latvia’s Food and Veterinary Service is involved in a project designed to strengthen Uzbekistan’s aquaculture sector. The goal of the project, Strengthening the Official Control System and Improving the Compliance of Aquaculture Farms and Establishments Processing Fishery Products in Uzbekistan is to bring Uzbekistan's fish processing and aquaculture businesses into line with EU standards. This will help the Committee of Veterinary and Livestock Development learn more and make it easier for businesses to sell their goods in other countries.

"Uzbekistan has become a pilot country for Latvia’s National Development Cooperation Agency (CFCA). The CFCA is already engaged in various projects funded by international donors such as the EU and GIZ, focusing on areas like good governance and anti-corruption. One of the most recent developments is the signing of the first Multi-partner Contribution Agreement (MPCA) to implement the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity in Central Asia, which aims to enhance digital capacity in the region. CFCA will lead one of the four components of this initiative, focusing on transparent and inclusive access to public and private connectivity services, with special attention to rural areas, gender equality, and marginalized groups," he said.

Furthermore, the ambassador highlighted Latvia’s leadership in the EU Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA). Since 2003, the BOMCA program has focused on enhancing border management, developing trade corridors, and eliminating drug trafficking in the region. The program continues to make significant contributions to strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring greater security.

"Latvia remains committed to supporting Uzbekistan’s development in key areas such as governance, sustainable agriculture, climate action, and digital connectivity, fostering continued cooperation between the two countries," he added.