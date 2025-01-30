Uzbek commercial banks' deposits grow in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. The deposits of Uzbekistan's commercial banks amounted to 308.6 trillion soums ($23.7 billion) in 2024.

As per data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, this figure has increased by 27.7 percent over the year (241.6 trillion soums, or $18.5 billion in 2023).

The deposits of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan accounted for 154.5 trillion soums ($11.88 billion) during this period, and other banks' deposits reached 154.1 trillion soums ($11.85 billion).

Uzbekistan's National Bank led state-owned banks in deposit volume with 36.8 trillion soums ($2.8 billion). The smallest volume of deposits was registered in Turon Bank with 5.4 trillion soums ($415.4 million).

Among private banks, Kapitalbank held the largest deposit volume at 36.6 trillion soums ($2.8 billion), followed by Ipoteka Bank (25.6 trillion soums, or $1.9 billion). ABO Bank accounted for the smallest volume of deposits with 17 billion soums ($1.3 million).

Meanwhile, Uzbek commercial banks' deposits reached 297.3 trillion soums ($23 billion) from January through November 2024. The deposits of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan accounted for 150.6 trillion soums ($11.6 billion) during this period, and other banks' deposits reached 146.7 trillion soums ($11.3 billion).