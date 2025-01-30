Georgia, IMF review economic outlook and reform plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Georgia’s Minister of Finance, Lasha Khutsishvili, met with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission currently visiting the country to review key economic developments and policy priorities, Trend reports.

The discussions covered Georgia’s economic performance in recent years, projections for 2025, and the government’s broader reform agenda. Particular attention was given to medium-term macroeconomic and fiscal indicators, as well as key budgetary parameters.

The meeting also underscored the significance of the IMF’s engagement during its mission, with both sides expressing hopes for productive discussions.

Deputy Ministers of Finance Giorgi Kakauridze and Ekaterine Guntsadze, along with senior officials responsible for macroeconomic analysis, fiscal policy planning, and risk management, represented the Georgian delegation.