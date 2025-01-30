Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger discuss establishment of joint project management team

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and Schlumberger (SLB) are putting their heads together to form a joint project management team, Trend reports.

During a meeting between the Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of Schlumberger, the parties reviewed the current results of their cooperation and agreed on further steps to strengthen their successful partnership.

The joint project management team will coordinate the implementation of a new hydrocarbon production management system in the Ustyurt region. This initiative aims to ensure a structured and efficient development mechanism, defining key steps, responsible parties, and timelines.

In 2023, Uzbekistan and Schlumberger discussed the implementation of new projects and technologies for the increase of gas production on Uzbekistan’s gas fields.

During the talks, representatives of SLB presented proposals regarding the organization of work on the project of development and maintenance of a medium- and long-term program to improve the efficiency of exploration and increase natural gas production under a long-term agreement. The participants deliberated on the essential actions required for the execution of the project.

Uzbekistan ranks as the tenth-largest producer of natural gas globally, with a 4 percent decline in output in 2023 compared to 2022. The nation constitutes 1 percent of global output, with the other principal producers being the United States, Russia, and Iran. The principal producers of natural gas in Uzbekistan are Lukoil Oil, Uzbekneftegaz National Holding, and Gazprom. Uzbekneftegaz National Holding ranked as the second-largest producer, with a 2 percent increase in output, while Gazprom secured the third position with a 6 percent rise compared to the prior year. Uzbekistan possesses proven reserves that are 42.7 times its yearly use. This indicates that around 43 years of gas remain, based on current consumption rates and excluding unverified reserves.

