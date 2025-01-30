Kyrgyz citizens to submit entry notification for Russia starting July 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyz citizens entering Russia will be required to submit a notification of entry within 72 hours of arrival starting July 30, 2025, Bakyt Kadyrov, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

In the notification, travelers will need to specify the purpose of their visit. Kadyrov highlighted that Russia has made around 30 amendments to its migration law, including the introduction of this new entry notification.

He emphasized that every country has the right to make changes to its migration laws for security and other reasons. While this new rule is still under development, it is not considered a visa requirement but rather an experimental measure. Further clarifications on the procedure for submitting the notification and its official processing are expected.

Note that the duration of the temporary stay for non-visa foreign nationals in Russia has been cut to 90 days within a calendar year, effective January 1, 2025. According to the announcement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on its official platform, a new federal law has been enacted stipulating that the duration of temporary stay for foreign nationals entering the Russian Federation without a visa is limited to a maximum of 90 days within a single calendar year.

