Private sector accounts for over 80% of Azerbaijan's GDP - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The private sector accounts for over 80 percent of Azerbaijan's GDP, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event themed "Heydar Aliyev and Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan".

He said that official employment has increased significantly in the country, and new jobs are being created.

"Over 70 percent of the total number of labor relations in Azerbaijan fell on small and medium-sized business entities. We are also observing an active growth in the number of new jobs created by SME participants," he said.

Will be updated