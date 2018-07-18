Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 300M manats at auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes worth 300 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 18, the BSE said.

According to the message, three million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is August 15, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

Under new requirements, each bank can submit maximum two applications – one competitive and one noncompetitive.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 18)

