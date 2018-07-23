Investment projects worth almost $900M to be implemented in Tashkent

23 July 2018 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The meetings with investors-entrepreneurs were held during the past week in the city administration of Tashkent, where the proposed projects were discussed, "UzDaily.uz" reported referring to press-service of city administration.

Projects were presented from each district, the vast majority of which were approved. The total investment in them will amount to $894 million in addition to the planned creation of 9,332 jobs.

During the event, visitors were presented the master plans for such well-known areas of the city as Fargona Yuli street, Nurafshon and Kichik Khalka Yuli street, Olmazar, Yashnabad, industrial zone (100 hectares) and residential complexes in Sergeli district.

The construction of a large number of new facilities that meet all modern standards was planned, as well as to the strategy of reconstruction of adjacent territories was announced in the demonstrated projects.

