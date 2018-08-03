Platinum rises in price in Azerbaijan

3 August 2018 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Prices for precious metals, except for platinum, have dropped in Azerbaijan on Aug. 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 19.3885 manats to 2052.4865 manats per ounce in the country on Aug. 3, compared to the price on Aug. 2

The price of silver decreased by 0.1873 manats to 26.0118 manats per ounce, cost of palladium decreased by 0.5525 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 6.5025 manats to 1399.712 manats.

Precious metals

Aug. 3, 2018

Aug. 2, 2018

Gold

XAU

2052.4865

2071.875

Silver

XAG

26.0118

26.1991

Platinium

XPT

1399.712

1393.2095

Palladium

XPD

1559.8775

1560.43

