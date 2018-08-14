Uzbekistan may impose restrictions on sale of alcohol

14 August 2018 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Uzbekistan may limit the sale of alcohol after nine o’clock in the evening, Gazeta.uz reported.

The order to impose a time limit on the sale of alcoholic beverages in shops, cafes and restaurants was given by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov during a conference call on the evening of August 11.

It is planned that the sale of alcoholic beverages in the retail trade enterprises will be banned after 21:00, in catering facilities and the venues where solemn events are held – from 23:00.

The source said the document is aimed at reducing the number of crimes committed in a state of alcoholic intoxication. About 25 percent of rapes and 16 percent of murders are committed under the influence of alcohol, he said referring to data from the Interior Ministry.

The salesmen of the stores of alcoholic beverages in different regions of the country said they have already received notifications from the local authorities about the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages after 21:00.

