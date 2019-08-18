Turkmenistan concludes deals on sale of cotton fiber with Turkey, Switzerland

18 August 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus drops by almost $37M
Economy 10:20
Turkmenistan, South Africa discuss trade cooperation prospects
Turkmenistan 10:19
Turkmenistan receives orders for export of its agricultural products
Economy 17 August 19:45
1 killed in flash flood in Istanbul
Turkey 17 August 18:59
Turkmenistan to put state property for auction
Economy 17 August 15:02
Number of Chinese tourists growing in Turkey
Turkey 17 August 14:35
Latest
9 civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in N. Afghanistan
World 10:56
Georgia's official reserves grow to $3.3B
Economy 10:25
Consumer Price Index in Georgia to rich 3.8 percent
Economy 10:23
Trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus drops by almost $37M
Economy 10:20
Georgia to build wind farm with German investments
Economy 10:20
Azerbaijani NBCO increases profit by almost fourfold
Finance 10:19
Turkmenistan, South Africa discuss trade cooperation prospects
Turkmenistan 10:19
At least 1 killed as small plane with 3 on board crashes in upstate New York
US 10:15
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40