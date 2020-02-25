Georgian construction company Anagi increases volume of work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

The volume of work performed by the company has increased in 2019 compared to 2018, Anagi, the largest construction company in Georgia, told Trend.

According to the company, from January through September 2019, 85,607 cubic meters of reinforced concrete work was completed, and the volume of processed soil reached 454,213 cubic meters.

"At the moment, our company is working on a project of the Batumi football stadium, which has been designed in accordance with the requirements of UEFA category 4 and can hold 20,000 spectators," the company said.

The construction of the stadium began in December 2017.

According to the project of the stadium, the pitch is equipped with drainage and storm water sewage systems. The outdoor parking, gardens, paths paved with concrete decorative tiles, roads and grounds will be located on the outer territory of the stadium. Organized and safe movement of spectators will be guided through protective barriers and metal guide railings.

In addition, according to the source, construction work is underway on a new terminal at Kutaisi International Airport, at Tabori hotel and a golf club in Tbilisi,at Ambassador Kachreti Villa and other sites.

The building of the new terminal of Kutaisi International Airport is designed with full framed structural diagram. Foundation pit will be developed; strengthening of its slopes will be carried out with metal sheet pile wall.

Construction work at Tabori hotel and a golf club in Tbilisi began in October 2017.

The Ambassador Kachreti Villa complex consists of 26 buildings with 45 apartments. The buildings are designed with full framed structural diagram, the facades are cladded with brick tiles and wooden details, the terraces are covered with pergolas, and the openings are filled with stained-glass windows, said the company.

"In 2018, Anagi’s annual financial turnover amounted to 285 million lari ($96.5 million). The figure for 2019 has not changed," the company added.

Anagi was founded in 1989. Main activity of Anagi company isand the scope of its activity includes full spectrum of this field. The company is ready to offer full service package to the customer – from design works to commissioning of the site.

