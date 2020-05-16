Iranian currency rates for May 16

Business 16 May 2020 10:09 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to May 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,444 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial May 16

Iranian rial on May 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,846

51,291

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,219

43,173

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,259

4,273

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,105

4,126

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,097

6,090

1 Indian rupee

INR

554

557

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,796

135,874

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,260

26,135

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,231

39,282

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,236

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,766

29,793

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,922

25,154

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,261

2,271

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,086

6,023

1 Russian ruble

RUB

572

568

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,944

27,028

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,425

29,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,391

49,437

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,236

2,234

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,437

34,630

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,589

29,469

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,914

5,919

100 Thai baths

THB

131,035

130,789

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,654

9,688

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,061

34,216

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,444

45,402

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,961

9,950

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,111

13,081

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,824

2,820

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

549

551

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,178

17,121

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,698

24,582

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,852

83,383

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,091

4,090

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 181,664 rials, and the price of $1 is 167,819 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,598 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 181,000-184,000 rials.

Tags:
