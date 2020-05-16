Iranian currency rates for May 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to May 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,444 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 16 Iranian rial on May 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,846 51,291 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,219 43,173 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,259 4,273 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,105 4,126 1 Danish krone DKK 6,097 6,090 1 Indian rupee INR 554 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,796 135,874 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,260 26,135 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,231 39,282 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,766 29,793 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,922 25,154 1 South African rand ZAR 2,261 2,271 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,086 6,023 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,944 27,028 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,425 29,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,391 49,437 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,236 2,234 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,437 34,630 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,589 29,469 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,914 5,919 100 Thai baths THB 131,035 130,789 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,654 9,688 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,061 34,216 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,444 45,402 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,961 9,950 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,111 13,081 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,824 2,820 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 551 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,178 17,121 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,698 24,582 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,852 83,383 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,091 4,090 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 181,664 rials, and the price of $1 is 167,819 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,598 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 181,000-184,000 rials.