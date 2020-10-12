Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry providing field services to regional farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture continues to provide field services to farmers in the regions, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the minibuses of the field service are equipped with a queue system, modern computers, internet, printers and everything necessary for the registration procedure in the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS).

“Another agrarian field service was organized in the Khyl village of the Masalli district. During the provision of the field service, farmers registered on the EAIS, who declared winter crops, were issued a ‘farmer's card’. Moreover, the service staff provided farmers with technical assistance to add information to EAIS related to the volume of autumn crops,” the message said.

Up to 200 farmers of the Khyl village, registered on the EAIS, were provided with field agricultural services, the ministry noted.

“The farmers were informed that from 2020 agricultural subsidies in Azerbaijan are provided through the EAIS. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government to farmers varies according to the type of planted products. For this reason, the crop declaration is an important step in the introduction of the EAIS. It is enough that farmers wishing to use the on-site service apply only with an identity card,” said the message.

In the coming days, according to the schedule, in other villages of the Masalli district, field agricultural services will also be provided to farmers.

The provision of field services to farmers in the Khachmaz and Masalli districts is ongoing. Starting next week, similar services will be launched in Shamkir and Shaki, and then in other districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva