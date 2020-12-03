Azerbaijan starts providing gas supply to liberated territories (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3
Trend:
Azerigas has begun work on providing gas to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, a source in the company told Trend.
According to the source, after the victory in the country’s Nagorno-Karabakh war, as part of the work to restore the liberated territories and create the appropriate infrastructure, on behalf of the SOCAR leadership, work has been launched on a preliminary feasibility study of natural gas supplies to the residential areas.
