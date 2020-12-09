Repair-restoration work to be carried out at hydropower stations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Oil&Gas 9 December 2020 16:29 (UTC+04:00)
Repair-restoration work to be carried out at hydropower stations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The potential of wind energy in the mountainous areas of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is estimated at over 500 megawatts, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Under the chairmanship of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and with the participation of the heads of the relevant structural units of the ministry, a meeting dedicated to the work to be done and the steps to be taken to calculate the exact potential of renewable energy sources such as hydropower, solar, wind, bioenergy and geothermal energy in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts was held.

At the meeting, the districts with great potential for renewable energy in the liberated territories were reviewed separately, proposals were made on the installation of measuring observation stations in those districts to determine the exact potential for wind and solar energy, as well as on the evaluation of technical opportunities and economic efficiency.

It was noted that 8 areas with high solar energy potential were selected in the territory of Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts. Although it may seem possible to deploy solar power plants with a total capacity of 7,214 MW in these areas, the total potential here is estimated at more than 4,000 MW, given that some parts of the southern area may have agricultural purposes.

Then, the wind energy resources of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts were reviewed. The potential of wind energy in the mountainous areas of Karabakh is estimated at over 500 megawatts and most areas with this potential are located in those zones of the above two districts, which border with Armenia. Despite such great potential, due to the lack of favorable infrastructure, it was stressed that the issue of wind power generation in these areas required on-site research operations.

Given the fact that 25 percent of Azerbaijan's local water resources are generated in Karabakh, electricity generation prospects of major rivers such as Tartar, Bazarchay, Hakari and their branches were reviewed and information was given about the small hydropower plants in the region.

It was noted that the existing hydropower stations are located mainly in Tartar, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts, and preparations were carried out for the start of repair and restoration work at some small hydropower plants.

The information on the bioenergy and geothermal energy sources of the region was also provided at the meeting and the possibility of using these types of energy for power and heat generation in the future was stressed.

Taking into account the proposals made during the meeting, the tasks were given to prepare the Action Plan covering the work to be done in the field of calculating the exact potential of renewable energy sources, cooperation with relevant bodies in this area, as well as to start activities in the direction of installation of measuring observation stations in areas with high solar and wind energy potential.

Previously, the mentioned territories were under Armenian occupation since 1992, and as of December 1, 2020, they were liberated.



