SCO countries want to increase share of national currencies in mutual settlements

17 June 2019 09:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey brushes off attempts to influence its foreign policy amid S-400 row with US
Turkey 02:11
Russian ambassador: Interesting to work in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 16 June 22:00
Russia, Iran have potential to increase bilateral trade - minister
Russia 16 June 17:23
Azerbaijan, Russia hold round table discussions on development of cross-border co-op (PHOTO)
Business 16 June 14:11
Car accident leaves 8 people dead in Russia’s Voronezh region
Russia 16 June 08:30
Trump refutes media reports about increased number of US cyberattacks on Russia
US 16 June 07:30
Latest
Official rate: prices of 20 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Business 09:55
Azerbaijani company to invest in Jolfa-Aslan Duz Railway project in Iran
Business 09:46
Turkmenistan allocating land to private ownership
Economy 09:36
Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations
Other News 09:27
Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico over two years increases by 20% - envoy
Society 09:25
One person killed, seven injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia
US 08:50
Bus crashes in Venezuela leaving 16 people dead
World 08:35
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 08:08
Truck-coach collision kills 3, injures 31 in Vietnam
Other News 07:12