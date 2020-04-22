Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held another auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with maturity of 28 days, attracting 200 million manat ($117.6 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to the BSE, demand during the auction exceeded supply by over 54 percent – ten investors sent 12 bids for a total nominal amount of 308.03 million manat ($181.1 million). The range of price offers ranged from 99.4462 manat ($58.49) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 6.9 percent to 99.4773 manat ($58.51) with the YTM of 6.76 percent.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.4773 manat ($58.51) with the YTM of 6.76 percent; the weighted average price was 99.4773 manat ($58.51). The volume of notes placed in the auction amounted to 200 million manat ($117.6 million).

The deadline for payment is May 20, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 22)

