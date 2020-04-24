AzFinance company talks about results of first repo transactions with shares on Baku Stock Exchange

Finance 24 April 2020 19:47 (UTC+04:00)
AzFinance company talks about results of first repo transactions with shares on Baku Stock Exchange
Turkish president's press secretary: Turkey remembers its diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists
Turkish president's press secretary: Turkey remembers its diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called &quot;genocide&quot; - administration
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration
Ukraine bans all events related to so-called &quot;Armenian genocide&quot;
Ukraine bans all events related to so-called "Armenian genocide"
Latest
Iran increases import of vehicles from Turkey Turkey 19:52
Cargo transportation volume via Kazakhstan's roads revealed Transport 19:48
AzFinance company talks about results of first repo transactions with shares on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 19:47
Kazakhstan, Oman exempt diplomatic passports holders from visas Tourism 19:24
Azerbaijani Agsaray Residence company talks construction of residential building in Baku Construction 19:18
Turkmenistan’s import of jewelry from Turkey down in 1Q2020 Turkey 19:12
Benzene, paraxylene export volume by Kazakh Atyrau refinery revealed Oil&Gas 19:12
China nearly halts import of Turkish jewelry Turkey 19:12
Turkish ministry discloses number of vessels passed through Bosphorus in 1Q2020 Turkey 19:07
Turkey discloses number of companies registered with Turkmen capital in 1Q2020 Turkey 18:58
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to be efficiently supported against negative pandemic effects Business 18:43
Turkmenistan to expand domestic carpet production Business 18:40
Trend News Agency director general's deputies appointed heads of Inter-Parliamentary Working Groups Politics 18:20
USAID to allocate funds to strengthen Georgia’s self-reliance Finance 18:16
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 18:08
US increases import of Turkish cars Turkey 17:59
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US increases Turkey 17:52
Azerbaijan discloses data on hotel business for 1Q2020 Finance 17:45
Trump didn’t use term “genocide” to describe 1915 events Turkey 17:37
Express tests to detect coronavirus to be used in Azerbaijan Society 17:33
Kazakh Air Astana postpones aircrafts renewal over flights restrictions period Transport 17:29
Georgia unveils stages of lifting restrictions in country Business 17:22
Sanctioned Iran exported goods to 128 countries since March 2019 Business 17:20
Azerbaijan reduces state duty for consular operations Politics 17:06
IKEA says visitors returning fast to reopened shopping centres in China and Germany Europe 17:01
U.S. says will not take part in WHO global drugs, vaccine initiative launch US 17:01
Branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Ashgabat opens tender for audit Tenders 16:53
Kyrgyzstan sharply increases import of wood, furniture from Turkey Turkey 16:49
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group talks reconstruction of large facility in Baku Business 16:48
GDP per capita in Uzbekistan decreases Finance 16:47
Georgian Parliament ratifies two loan agreements with IBRD Finance 16:45
IT GRUP Azerbaijan to implement some projects for SOCAR Petroleum ICT 16:42
Import of Turkish chemicals into Georgia decreases Turkey 16:32
Azerbaijan to partially soften coronavirus restrictions - Operational Headquarters Society 16:30
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for landscaping services Tenders 16:27
Georgia presents anti-crisis economic plan Business 16:19
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Georgia in 1Q2020 down Turkey 16:18
Head of WHO country office: Azerbaijan fighting against pandemic by using best international practice Society 16:15
Turkish president's press secretary: Turkey remembers its diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists Turkey 16:12
Number of Uzbek companies registered in Turkey in 1Q2020 slightly up Turkey 16:11
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:10
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:05
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze in FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku Society 15:47
Uzbekistan invests in development of textile industry Business 15:44
Iran drops import of Turkish ready-made clothing in 1Q2020 Turkey 15:39
Turkmengas State Concern once again announces tender for major repair of power turbines Tenders 15:37
Azerbaijan’s Atena LLC talks development of new production line Economy 15:30
Oil prices to rise by end of 2020 as market surplus declines Oil&Gas 15:27
Azerbaijan's processing factory to increase milk production volumes Business 15:23
Number of ships passing through Dardanelles in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:20
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy activated carbon Tenders 15:15
Eight Thai airlines seek $770 million government assistance Other News 15:15
WHO office in Azerbaijan: Outbreak of virus may occur again if measures not taken Society 15:14
Azerbaijani AccessBank’s liabilities down Finance 15:09
Azerbaijan’s Access Bank significantly increases profit Finance 14:57
Iranian energy analyst: Oil price unlikely to rise until winter Oil&Gas 14:51
Turkey's export of cement to Ukraine significantly up in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:50
Letter on so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh published as UNGA, UNSC document Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of BOTAS in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 14:42
IMF reviews Turkmenistan’s measures to reduce impact of global crisis Business 14:35
EU supports production of medical masks in Georgia Business 14:30
Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank buys new electronic solution, increases number of terminals Economy 14:25
Azerbaijan's Hazelnut Association reveals income from export in 1Q2020 Business 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:23
Armenian FM’s attitude to Russian FM’s statement on Karabakh conflict is provocation Politics 14:20
French minister: Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit Europe 14:19
Azerbaijan may test stem cells as alternative treatment for coronavirus patients Society 14:11
Kazakhstan's backbone ventures may receive state support Business 13:48
German unemployment to rise beyond 3 million in 2020 Europe 13:47
Malaysia reports 88 new coronavirus cases and one new death Other News 13:44
Ukrainian company implementing new project in Tashkent Pharma Park Business 13:40
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan talk implementation of infrastructure projects Business 13:35
Tesla's China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut US 13:35
German minister: Coronavirus crisis won't make Brexit easier Europe 13:34
Production of steel increases in Iran Business 13:30
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration Turkey 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to provide one-off payment to WWII participants Politics 13:25
Eni reduces outlook for Brent crude oil prices Oil&Gas 13:22
Google, Netflix ready to register as taxpayers in Uzbekistan Business 13:21
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 13:17
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan's Int'l Bank grows Finance 13:16
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:15
Uzbekistan looks to borrow additional funds to combat effects of coronavirus pandemic Finance 13:14
Eni lowers oil & gas production in Q1 2020 Oil&Gas 13:12
Turkmenistan, ITC talk over trade project details Business 13:12
Agricultural production in Uzbekistan increases Business 13:00
Oil market to run out of practical storage capacity before June Oil&Gas 12:51
Significant increase of monetary base observed in Kazakhstan Finance 12:50
Cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Gemlik in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:49
World Bank predicts decline in remittances in Georgia due to coronavirus Business 12:46
Bank of Uzbekistan participates in meeting of Interbank Consortium of SCO Finance 12:36
OPEC+ deal has risk to break down next year Oil&Gas 12:23
German bank to strengthen partnership with Turkmenistan Business 12:17
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 70,000 Russia 12:10
Korean Air to get up to $971 million support from state-owned banks Other News 12:09
Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding supports small farmers Finance 12:06
Galt & Taggart updates forecast on economic development of Georgia Business 12:00
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO) ICT 11:59
Export of fruits, vegetables of Uzbekistan decreases Business 11:53
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:43
All news