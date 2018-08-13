Tender: VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy ATM with recycling function

13 August 2018 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan OJSC has announced a tender to purchase an ATM with a recycling function.

The tender documentation is available at the bank's office: 38 Khatai Ave., VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), Messenat Plaza, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ1008.

Applications must be in closed envelopes with an attached external list of the contents of documents, certified with a seal of the counter-party (or with a signature if the counter-party is an individual entrepreneur), and must be submitted to the bank's main office in closed and sealed double envelopes (plus the contents list with a certified seal and signature) before 16:00, August 20, 2018.

The address of the bank's main office: Baku, Khatai ave. 38, Messenat Plaza, OJSC VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), AZ1008

Tender Committee of JSC VTB Bank (Azerbaijan).

Contact person: Secretary of the Tender Committee, Elshan Mahmudov.

Phone: 012 492 00 80 (internal 1233)

Fax: 012 437 71 21

Mobile: 055 212 03 31

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's State Property Committee announces tender for consulting services
Tenders 11 August 14:41
Tender: Azerbaijan's State Treasury Agency to create backup information system
Tenders 6 August 12:42
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos to attract contractor via tender
Tenders 6 August 12:36
Azerbaijan's State Service for Registration of Real Estate to attract contractor via tender
Tenders 6 August 12:35
Subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways to buy load-lifting equipment via tender
Tenders 6 August 12:31
Baku Telephone Communications LLC to buy LTE terminals
Tenders 6 August 12:07
Latest
Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom opens tender to attract expert services
ICT 16:45
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 16:43
China expects growth in trade with Azerbaijan in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:08
Moody's upgrades outlook for Azerbaijan’s economy
Economy news 16:07
Iran presented new generation ballistic missile
Iran 16:05
China exploring possibility of connecting to TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 15:46
Uzbek foreign trade deficit reaches $2.5B
Economy news 15:43
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 15:13
Iran to overcome US sanctions with better planning, Khamenei says
Politics 15:09