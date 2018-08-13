Tender: VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy ATM with recycling function

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan OJSC has announced a tender to purchase an ATM with a recycling function.

The tender documentation is available at the bank's office: 38 Khatai Ave., VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), Messenat Plaza, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ1008.

Applications must be in closed envelopes with an attached external list of the contents of documents, certified with a seal of the counter-party (or with a signature if the counter-party is an individual entrepreneur), and must be submitted to the bank's main office in closed and sealed double envelopes (plus the contents list with a certified seal and signature) before 16:00, August 20, 2018.

The address of the bank's main office: Baku, Khatai ave. 38, Messenat Plaza, OJSC VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), AZ1008

Tender Committee of JSC VTB Bank (Azerbaijan).

Contact person: Secretary of the Tender Committee, Elshan Mahmudov.

Phone: 012 492 00 80 (internal 1233)

Fax: 012 437 71 21

Mobile: 055 212 03 31

