Azerbaijan becomes member of Asia Pacific Tourism Association

Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency has been accepted as a member of the Asia Pacific Tourism Association (APTA), a source in the APTA told Trend Dec. 17.

The source noted that the APTA unites 95 state organizations, 27 international airlines, airports and cruise organizations, 108 tourist accommodation companies, 68 educational institutions and hundreds of travel agencies, in total more than 800 members. The association was founded in 1951 and operates as an international tourism platform.

“The Asia-Pacific region, many of the countries of which provide a significant influx of tourists to Azerbaijan, is one of the main markets for us,” said Fuad Nagiyev, head of the State Tourism Agency.

The State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board are carrying out large-scale work to promote Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in the Asian region and to attract tourists.

APTA represents 34 countries of the Asia-Pacific region, which have united for a common goal - to achieve success in the development of tourism in this vast region. The work carried out by this organization is aimed at promoting tourism through research, development, education and marketing programs.

