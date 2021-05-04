Azerbaijan's transport minister meets with ADB country director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev met with Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan, Candice McDeigan, Nabiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We discussed the transport projects of Azerbaijan, financed by the Asian Development Bank, and the program for the development of the railway sector," he wrote.