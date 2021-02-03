JCPOA content would not be changed - President Rouhani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Trend:

No article in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action would be change and no other country would join into the deal, said the Iranian President.

"If we are in the 4+1 group or 5+1 then we would remain in the same one and no other individual would be added to the JCPOA. The agreement was not achieved easily and nobody can tear it, if they (signatories) want the agreement they should comply with commitments," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It seems that many politicians in the world and even politicians in the US believe that the JCPOA could be useful for peace and interaction between countries and we are moving based on this regard," he said.

"The US should know that they have violated resolution 2231 therefore they should not talk about the JCPOA, this discussion is related to the United Nations Security Council, as long as they wait the crime is higher if they return to the resolution and JCPOA commitments we would fully comply to our commitments. The Americans should return to the 2231 resolution that has been approved by the members of the UNSC," he said.

"If we see any goodwill then we respond with goodwill, if they comply with commitments for our part we would fully comply with commitments, we hope all nations would achieve peace and whatever that is in regional and global interest," he said.