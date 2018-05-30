Foreign media can help boost interaction with world: Iranian minister

Tehran, Iran, May 30

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iranian culture minister Abbas Salehi said giving more leeway to foreign media and their coverage of issues and events can help nations have more interaction with the world.

“The more support and attention for foreign media, the better interaction with the world,” Salehi said on May 30, according to Trend correspondent in Tehran.

This can help bring up an opportunity for a better interaction with the world, he added.

Salehi further called for the facilitation of various foreign media outlets’ activities in Iran.

More needs to be done with respect to this, he said.

