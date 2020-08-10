Human trials of Iranian coronavirus vaccine to begin within next 2 weeks

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 10

Trend:



The director of the Headquarters for Iranian Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, announced that the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine's clinical trial is set to begin within the next two weeks.



"The animal tests have already been done in three different ways, and considering the protocols of the Ministry of Health, the human trial phase will be performed in the next one to two weeks,” Director of the Headquarters for Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order Mohammad Mokhber said, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

The launch of the vaccine trial comes as Iran is struggling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 326,712, with the death toll exceeding 18,400.

“With 163 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 18,427. Unfortunately, we had 2,020 new cases since yesterday,” Lari said during her daily press briefing.