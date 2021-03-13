Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Georgia has reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 32,090 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 344 new cases 188 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 58

Guria -22

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 18

Kvemo Kartli - 16

Shida Kartli - 16

Adjara - 8

Kakheti - 8

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 4

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2

Meanwhile, 240 individuals have recovered and nine patients have died from the disease.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 274,721 in Georgia, including 268,004 recoveries and 3,643 deaths, 3,048 people remain infected with the virus.

