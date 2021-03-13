Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Georgia 13 March 2021 12:06 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 32,090 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 344 new cases 188 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

  • Imereti - 58
  • Guria -22
  • Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 18
  • Kvemo Kartli - 16
  • Shida Kartli - 16
  • Adjara - 8
  • Kakheti - 8
  • Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 4
  • Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4
  • Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2

Meanwhile, 240 individuals have recovered and nine patients have died from the disease.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 274,721 in Georgia, including 268,004 recoveries and 3,643 deaths, 3,048 people remain infected with the virus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Results of study conducted on mineral water resources in Azerbaijan unveiled Society 13:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 13:24
Uzbekistan to supply mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan 13:23
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 13:21
Baku's Bibiheybat Ship Yard wraps up repair of floating crane (PHOTO) Economy 13:16
‘Uzbekistan GTL’ completes final testing of boiler burner ignition system Oil&Gas 13:12
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership Other News 12:51
QS Rankings 2021: The best universities in India Other News 12:45
India has provided over 48.1 mn vaccine doses to various countries: Govt Other News 12:43
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Business 12:20
Turkmenistan looks to bring its cement plants in line with int'l standards Construction 12:19
Kazakhstan sees decrease in overall retail trade Business 12:17
Oil platforms being built in Iran Oil&Gas 12:15
WHO thanks Azerbaijan for hosting UN special session on COVID-19 Politics 12:13
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Gyragh Mushlan village (VIDEO) Politics 12:06
New wells to be drilled at Iran's Ramin oil field Oil&Gas 12:05
New equipment installed in Iran's Jask Oil Terminal Oil&Gas 12:05
Georgia receives Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 11:48
De-mining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands essential - EU special representative Politics 11:46
Georgia reveals data on its exports of chocolate Business 11:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 13 Uzbekistan 11:00
ICRC to enhance its capacity and programs to address challenges of 2021 Politics 10:41
Turkmenistan plans to conclude agreements on procurement of silk raw materials Business 10:40
Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi US 10:39
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy pressure gauge Tenders 10:37
ICRC to continue clarifying fate of missing as result of Karabakh conflict Politics 10:35
Iran to reduce time of release of imported goods from customs Business 10:34
Media officials, NGOs, bloggers, activists of Azerbaijan begin trip to post-war Aghdam Politics 10:28
Iranian currency rates for March 13 Finance 10:16
Azerbaijan urges Armenia to provide maps of mines on liberated lands Politics 10:02
Brazil passes India to claim world’s second-highest coronavirus case tally Other News 08:51
CBI governor lauds Iran’s positive economic growth Iran 08:28
Turkey reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:00
Kazakhstan records 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, total at 222,671 Kazakhstan 07:54
Competitive tariffs make Azerbaijani electricity more favorable for Georgia Oil&Gas 07:30
Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks Other News 07:28
At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Bolivian road accident Other News 06:08
Azerbaijan shares data of proceeds from export of oil products produced by Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 05:11
U.S. reports nearly 4,000 coronavirus variants infection cases US 03:30
South American airlines brace for flight cuts as second wave of virus rages in Brazil World 02:36
Brazil’s health ministry strikes deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine Other News 01:38
Joint Georgian-Turkish regional projects - clear example of effective strategic partnership Business 00:36
European companies intend to continue activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 00:34
Construction of main facilities of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be suspended Oil&Gas 00:33
WHO lists Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use World 00:08
Uzbekneftegaz laying gas pipeline in Mubarek oil&gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12 March 23:57
Report calls for building renewal amid quake risk in Turkey Turkey 12 March 23:25
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process Georgia 12 March 23:21
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 12 March 23:19
Ratio of net minimum salary to monthly average salary up in Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 23:18
Mega Life Insurance company included in register of Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau Finance 12 March 23:17
Iran lifts ban on fruit imports days before Nowruz Society 12 March 23:16
Iran to tax properties and luxury cars Business 12 March 23:16
Iraq reports 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 750,264 in total Arab World 12 March 22:50
UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines Georgia 12 March 21:51
Kyrgyzstan, Russia debate implementation of promising investment projects Kyrgyzstan 12 March 21:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 12 Iran 12 March 21:31
French Alstom company to supply electric locomotives to Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 21:02
Tank units of Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan hold training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12 March 20:51
Azerbaijani State Border Service opens new office on state border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 19:51
Big confidence in Azerbaijan: Foreign companies compete for restoration of Karabakh region - French Lagazetteaz.fr Politics 12 March 19:49
Heads of Karabakh Revival Fund and Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 19:46
India, Bangladesh exploring proposal for cross-border refined-LNG pipeline Other News 12 March 18:41
Azerbaijani president congratulates Pope Francis Politics 12 March 18:37
Azerbaijani FM sends letter to UN sec-gen regarding Armenia's military personnel (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 17:51
Another batch of munitions left by Armenian Armed Forces found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12 March 17:51
Iran exporting goods to Saudi Arabia via UAE, Oman Business 12 March 17:45
Uzbekistan Airways to renew Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights Transport 12 March 17:27
Farmers in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies (VIDEO) Economy 12 March 17:20
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in housing sales Business 12 March 17:15
Health Ministry approves use of Russian 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 12 March 17:14
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure Economy 12 March 17:11
Uzbekneftegaz reconstructs gas pretreatment unit at Yangikazgan field Oil&Gas 12 March 17:09
Number of construction companies in Uzbekistan increases Construction 12 March 17:07
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 12 March 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 217 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 March 17:05
Nar announced the results of 2020 ICT 12 March 17:00
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 12 March 16:46
Azerbaijan's expenses on importing fertilizers notably grows Business 12 March 16:45
Uzbekistan notes increase in bell pepper export Uzbekistan 12 March 16:42
Value of Azerbaijani goods exported to Spain nearly triples Business 12 March 16:42
Georgia should make most of period to attract investment in all sectors Business 12 March 16:21
Azerbaijani FM meets EU special representative for South Caucasus Politics 12 March 16:04
Asian Development Bank to support growth of Azerbaijani capital market Finance 12 March 15:51
CBI says S.Korean gov't has 'no will' to solve issue with Iran's blocked assets Politics 12 March 15:41
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 12 March 15:35
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan growing Business 12 March 15:26
Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities Finance 12 March 15:24
Kazakhstan unveils its trade structure with EAEU countries Business 12 March 15:08
OMV Petrom to contribute significantly to Georgia's state budget Oil&Gas 12 March 15:06
Industrial production in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic up since early 2021 Business 12 March 15:06
Operational-tactical exercises of Azerbaijani army pose no risks to stability in region - Russian MFA Politics 12 March 14:39
Kazakhstan’s Barys deck cargo ship returns from Azerbaijan’s Baku to home port (PHOTO) Transport 12 March 14:32
Russia says Baku, Yerevan show constructive attitude within agreement on Karabakh Politics 12 March 14:25
ADB strengthens its support for PPPs in Uzbekistan Business 12 March 14:23
US Dept. of State disappointed with parole of Armenian terrorist Turkey 12 March 14:13
Britain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound Europe 12 March 14:12
Azerbaijani Nar receives more online requests via digital channels ICT 12 March 14:11
All news