EU Ambassador, Georgian Parliament officials review EU conditions implementation

Pawel Herczynski, the European Union Ambassador to Georgia said the European Commission and EU member states would “do everything to help you and we hope for a positive result” in the bloc’s assessment of the country’s implementation of conditions for receiving a EU membership candidate status, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

During meetings in the Georgian Parliament, Herczynski discussed the implementation of the conditions, as well as the country's approach to European standards and principles with chairs of the lawmaking body’s committees.

As the Ambassador of the European Union in Georgia, of course, we will do everything to help Georgia in this process. We hope for a successful result at the end of the year, a positive result means Georgia's next step towards membership in the European Union, which is receiving a candidate status”, Herczynski said.

The European Council granted the membership candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova last year, and said it would be ready to grant the same status to Georgia once the outstanding priorities outlined by the European Commission are addressed by the country’s Government.