Google introduces range of AI tools for Indian developers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Google introduced a range of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and technologies for Indian developers at its inaugural I/O Connect event for India, taking place in Bengaluru, Trend reports.

The company provided access to its faster and more accurate large language AI model through the PaLM API and Makersuite, along with features on Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

Additionally, Google Cloud launched a collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to assist sellers in constructing and expanding commerce platforms nationwide. The company open-sourced an implementation of ONDC infrastructure and core APIs to enhance scalability and security using retail AI technology and the PaLM API.

Google also announced a startup credit program, allowing ONDC users to apply for a grant of $25,000. In an effort to support Indian developers, Google is open-sourcing research models and initial datasets under various projects.

The company's collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science led to the release of speech data encompassing over 4,000 hours across 38 languages.

Furthermore, Google introduced address descriptors in Google Maps Platform, a feature available in over 25 cities in India to facilitate easy navigation using landmarks and area names. The company made Open Buildings information available for over 200 million places in India, aiding organizations in planning social and infrastructure projects in busy urban areas.

Google plans to launch a Trusted Tester program for developers to access healthcare AI model APIs that can identify medicine names in handwritten prescriptions. The event also showcased upcoming AI-powered tools such as Studio Bot, aimed at simplifying coding for developers, and highlighted Google's intent to expand its presence in India's smartwatch and smart TV segments.

Manish Gupta, director of Google Research India, expressed support for efforts by policymakers to establish responsible guidelines for generative AI, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure the responsible use of AI across governments, companies, and universities while mitigating risks.