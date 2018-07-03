EU warns U.S. of boomerang effect if Trump imposes car levies

3 July 2018 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union has warned the United States that imposing import tariffs on cars and car parts would harm its own automotive industry and likely lead to counter-measures by its trading partners on $294 billion of U.S. exports, Reuters reports.

In a 10-page submission to the United States Commerce Department sent last Friday, the European Union said tariffs on cars and car parts were unjustifiable and did not make economic sense.

The Commerce Department launched its investigation, on grounds of national security, on May 23 under instruction from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the EU over its trade surplus with the United States and for having higher import duties on cars. The EU has a 10 percent levy, compared with 2.5 percent for cars entering the United States.

Trump said last week that the government was completing its study and suggested the United States would take action soon, having earlier threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all EU-assembled cars.

The European Commission, the EU executive that handles trade for the bloc, said on Monday it was trying to convince its U.S. counterparts that imposing such tariffs would be a mistake.

“We’ll spare no effort, be it at the technical or political level, to prevent this from happening,” a spokesman for the Commission told reporters, adding that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s trip to Washington later this month would seek to stop any new U.S. tariffs.

The bloc exported 37.4 billion euros ($43.6 billion) of cars to the United States in 2017, while 6.2 billion euros worth of cars went the other way.

The European Union says that for some goods, such as trucks, U.S. import duties are higher.

In its submission, the EU said EU companies make close to 2.9 million cars in the United States, supporting 120,000 jobs - or 420,000 if cars dealerships and car parts retailers are included.

Imports had, it said, not shown a dramatic increase in recent years and largely grown alongside overall expansion of the U.S. car market, with increased demand that could not be met by domestic production.

The submission said that tariffs on cars and car parts could undermine U.S. auto production by imposing higher costs on U.S. manufacturers. The EU had calculated that a 25 percent tariff would have a initial $13-14 billion negative impact on U.S. gross domestic product with no improvement to its current account balance

Assuming counter-measures along the lines of those taken in response to existing U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum, up to $294 billion of U.S. exports - 19 percent of overall U.S. exports - could be affected, the submission said.

The submission also said that the link between the automotive industry and national security was “weak”. Military vehicles, such as the Humvee, were made by different, more niche producers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump moves to block China Mobile's U.S. entry, citing security concerns
China 09:35
Trump slams NATO allies over insufficient defense spending - report
US 06:58
Mexico's president-elect speaks with Trump, proposes comprehensive accord
Other News 02:59
US aims to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero - State Dept.
US 2 July 22:44
Opening date of Azerbaijan’s first trade house in EU revealed
Economy news 2 July 17:52
Conflict could derail Energean - Palestinian gas talks
Oil&Gas 2 July 15:49
US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey
Turkey 2 July 15:48
EU warns U.S. of major hit if car tariffs imposed
Europe 2 July 12:21
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39
China's shares, yuan fall as U.S. tariff deadline looms
China 2 July 09:36
Trump: US to go ahead with sanctions against companies doing business with İran
US 2 July 08:45
Turkmenistan preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline project in US
Oil&Gas 1 July 13:10
9 injured in mass stabbing at Idaho apartment complex
US 1 July 11:21
Over 10 EU countries ready to help Germany in deporting migrants
Europe 1 July 10:37
Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports
Arab World 1 July 06:00
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 1 July 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
Trump says Riyadh to raise oil output by 2m bpd
US 30 June 18:31