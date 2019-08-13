Man killed in northwest London

A man has been stabbed to death in northwest London, local media reported Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred Monday night at Munster Square, Camden before police was called to the scene at about 23:10 local time (2210 GMT). The victim was pronounced dead and the crime scene is cordoned off, reports said.

No arrests have been made so far. A murder investigation is now underway.

The age of the deceased and other details remain unknown.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news