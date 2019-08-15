Norway's first electric plane crash-lands on lake

15 August 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

Norway’s first battery-powered aircraft crash-landed on a lake on Wednesday, in a setback for the country’s aviation strategy, although police said the pilot and passenger both escaped unhurt, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The plane’s owner, airport operator Avinor, told Reuters last year it hoped to see commercial passenger flights on electric planes by 2025.

The two-seater plane was piloted by Avinor Chief Executive Dag Falk-Petersen, who had invited a string of high-profile passengers to showcase the opportunities of electrification.

Photographs published by Norwegian media showed the Alpha Electro G2 plane, produced by Slovenia’s Pipistrel, nose-down and partly submerged at the end of a lake near Arendal in southern Norway.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

“I made a mayday call and looked for a place to land,” Falk-Petersen told public broadcaster NRK.

“This is not good for the work we do,” he added.

His passenger during the crash, Aase Marthe Horrigmo, a junior government minister, was among Avinor’s guests on Wednesday, as was Environment Minister Ola Elvestuen, who flew earlier in the day.

The government has asked Avinor to develop a program for electrification of all domestic aviation by 2040.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Shooting at Norway mosque investigated as 'possible act of terrorism'
World 11 August 15:44
One person injured in shooting at mosque in Norway - police
Europe 10 August 21:17
Equinor ups natgas sales by 1.2 bcm
Oil&Gas 25 July 11:22
Norway's oil fund sets new record with 1.093 trillion USD
Europe 25 July 01:52
Norway's Telenor warns on second quarter profit after error at Grameenphone
Other News 15 July 10:56
Bike and Snake: Meet the robots that will keep Norway's gas flowing
Other News 25 June 17:58
Latest
Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
Other News 05:01
Death toll from Tanzania's fuel tanker explosion rises to 82
Other News 03:28
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win UEFA Super Cup for the fourth time
Other News 02:50
China requests closed UNSC meeting on Kashmir
China 02:11
26 candidates approved for presidential elections in Tunisia
Other News 01:29
Rebels shoot down Syrian warplane in Idlib
Arab World 00:51
Ford extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
Other News 00:14
Texas forms domestic terrorism task force after El Paso mass shooting
US 14 August 23:27
Flood risk developing in northeast China, as Typhoon Lekima brings heavy rains
China 14 August 22:43