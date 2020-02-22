London police charges man over stabbing attack at mosque

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article over Thursday’s stabbing attack at London Central Mosque, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The name of the suspect is Daniel Horton, 29. He will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Horton was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said. The Muslim prayer leader Raafat Maglad was treated in hospital for stab injuries after Thursday’s incident. He was released later and returned to the mosque in Regent’s Park for Friday prayers, less than 24 hours after the attack.

Wearing a sling to support his right arm and surrounded by security, Maglad told reporters on Friday: "I feel okay. This is my fate." He was supported by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who also arrived at the mosque.